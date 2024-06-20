Nelson Mandela Bay advocate Bono appointed Coega interim board chair
Nelson Mandela Bay advocate Luvuyo Bono has been appointed as the interim board chair of the Coega Development Corporation.
Bono’s appointment follows the departure of Batandwa Damoyi who was at the helm since May 2023...
