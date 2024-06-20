News

Motherwell community stands up against crime plague

Protesters demand bail be denied to two men accused of terrorising area

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 20 June 2024

Fed up with spiralling crime, about 50 Motherwell residents marched to the local magistrate’s court on Thursday to ask for bail to be denied to two men they accused of terrorising their community.

Masibongwe Maveta and Melikhaya Langiyana face charges of housebreaking and robbery...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read