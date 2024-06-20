Family demands justice after man killed in cemetery
Instead of preparing for 21st birthday celebrations, distraught relatives are planning funeral
A young Gqeberha man, who took a short cut on his way home from a promising job interview, ended up being killed in a cemetery for just a cellphone.
Now, instead of preparing for Denlin Keagan Selikie’s milestone 21st birthday celebrations, his distraught family is planning his funeral...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.