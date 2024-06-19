Woman tells how friend died at her feet in Walmer tavern shooting
Overcome by fear after five armed men stormed a tavern on Sunday night and opened fire on patrons, a Gqeberha woman recounted the horror that unfolded when her friend hid at her feet and people scurried for cover and screamed out for help.
It was only after the gunmen fled, and she nudged her friend and gripped her hand, that she realised the ultimate tragedy had occurred...
