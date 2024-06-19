Vulture chicks make history at Shamwari
Arrival of little pair signals success of landmark relocation project
Ugly yet cute, beady-eyed and bedraggled — two Cape vulture chicks have hatched into history at the Shamwari Private Game Reserve.
The pair’s arrival signals the success of the landmark translocation of 160 endangered Cape vultures and critically endangered white-backed vultures from North West to the Eastern Cape five months ago...
