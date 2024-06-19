‘ULTRA’ explores physicality of extremes in dance

Under the theme justice and hope, viewers will be drawn into an immersive experience with a live art performance which incorporates multimedia elements as the physicality of extremes in dance are explored.
Darkroom Contemporary Dance Theatre presents ULTRA at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, which celebrates its 50th birthday in 2024..
ULTRA will form part of the curated programme, themed justice and hope.
This live art performance incorporates multimedia elements and an original score by music artist Brydon Bolton.
This performance tour of ULTRA was made possible thanks to a grant from the National Lotteries Commission, and supported by the National Arts Festival.
ULTRA exposes the physicality of extremes.
The performance transcends its own range of limits, seeking to balance the tension between extreme and moderate.
The work echoes our current climate of extremist, reactionary colliding, and tests to what degree the moderate and the revolutionary can coexist.
ULTRA conjures a virtual reality where the performers’ humanness is continuously interrupted by an omnipresent machine.
“The concept for the production stems from an interest in the nuances and complexities of how societies function, both on the real and virtual planes,” Louise Coetzer, co-founder of Darkroom Contemporary Dance Theatre, said.
“A moment of extremes, in many forms and guises, this work seeks to understand our physicality within that.
“The Darkroom Contemporary company dancers deliver a performance that is at once refined, truthful and fervent.”
Coetzer is responsible for the concept, direction and choreography.
It is performed by Bronwyn Craddock, Darion Adams and Gabrielle Fairhead.
Visuals are by Oscar O’Ryan and Keshet Karidi. Costumes are realised by Henri Design.
An enthralling production, ULTRA is a continuation of Coetzer’s research into the use of new technologies, interdisciplinary and media applications as presentation tools.
The result is a deeply engaging sonic and visual journey punctuated by the performers’ intense physicality.
ULTRA connects the form to the world outside theatre — an exploration of placing dance in surprising juxtaposition with everyday life, both real and virtual.
ULTRA will be performed from June 20-22 at Graeme College.
Tickets cost R120 and bookings can be made via the official National Arts Festival page.
HeraldLIVE
‘ULTRA’ explores physicality of extremes in dance
Image: Oscar O’Ryan
Under the theme justice and hope, viewers will be drawn into an immersive experience with a live art performance which incorporates multimedia elements as the physicality of extremes in dance are explored.
Darkroom Contemporary Dance Theatre presents ULTRA at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, which celebrates its 50th birthday in 2024..
ULTRA will form part of the curated programme, themed justice and hope.
This live art performance incorporates multimedia elements and an original score by music artist Brydon Bolton.
This performance tour of ULTRA was made possible thanks to a grant from the National Lotteries Commission, and supported by the National Arts Festival.
ULTRA exposes the physicality of extremes.
The performance transcends its own range of limits, seeking to balance the tension between extreme and moderate.
The work echoes our current climate of extremist, reactionary colliding, and tests to what degree the moderate and the revolutionary can coexist.
ULTRA conjures a virtual reality where the performers’ humanness is continuously interrupted by an omnipresent machine.
“The concept for the production stems from an interest in the nuances and complexities of how societies function, both on the real and virtual planes,” Louise Coetzer, co-founder of Darkroom Contemporary Dance Theatre, said.
“A moment of extremes, in many forms and guises, this work seeks to understand our physicality within that.
“The Darkroom Contemporary company dancers deliver a performance that is at once refined, truthful and fervent.”
Coetzer is responsible for the concept, direction and choreography.
It is performed by Bronwyn Craddock, Darion Adams and Gabrielle Fairhead.
Visuals are by Oscar O’Ryan and Keshet Karidi. Costumes are realised by Henri Design.
An enthralling production, ULTRA is a continuation of Coetzer’s research into the use of new technologies, interdisciplinary and media applications as presentation tools.
The result is a deeply engaging sonic and visual journey punctuated by the performers’ intense physicality.
ULTRA connects the form to the world outside theatre — an exploration of placing dance in surprising juxtaposition with everyday life, both real and virtual.
ULTRA will be performed from June 20-22 at Graeme College.
Tickets cost R120 and bookings can be made via the official National Arts Festival page.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News