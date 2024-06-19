Nelson Mandela Bay chefs offered chance of six-month internship in France
Wine, fashion, culture and, of course, cuisine — these are among the factors the French are best known for.
And thanks to a new partnership between the Gqeberha-based Dream Finders Culinary Academy and the Culinary Internship France (CIF), aspiring Bay chefs will get to experience it all for themselves as they hone their hospitality skills...
