Most people with Mpox recover without treatment, but all of South Africa’s cases have had to be hospitalised. All the patients were also infected with HIV which was mostly untreated.
In this podcast, Mia Malan asks Jacqueline Weyer of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases how big the country’s Mpox outbreak is expected to be.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
LISTEN | Bhekisisa: Mpox patients in SA have HIV but are not on treatment
Image: Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/REUTERS
Most people with Mpox recover without treatment, but all of South Africa’s cases have had to be hospitalised. All the patients were also infected with HIV which was mostly untreated.
In this podcast, Mia Malan asks Jacqueline Weyer of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases how big the country’s Mpox outbreak is expected to be.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News