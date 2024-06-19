News

LISTEN | Bhekisisa: Mpox patients in SA have HIV but are not on treatment

By MIA MALAN DANNY BOOYSEN YOLANDA MDZEKE - 19 June 2024
The department of health confirmed the number of Mpox positive cases has increased to seven.
Image: Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/REUTERS

Most people with Mpox recover without treatment, but all of South Africa’s cases have had to be hospitalised. All the patients were also infected with HIV which was mostly untreated.

In this podcast, Mia Malan asks Jacqueline Weyer of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases how big the country’s Mpox outbreak is expected to be. 

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

