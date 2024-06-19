George building engineer placed on precautionary suspension

The engineer who oversaw the construction of the George building which collapsed in May, killing 33 people, has been placed on precautionary suspension.
The Engineering Council of SA (ECSA) made the announcement via a statement on Tuesday.
It said it had taken the decision “as a preventive measure, to protect any potential or actual prejudice to public health and safety as a result of engineering”.
“The council deemed the decision necessary following the tabling of the report and recommendations on the George building collapse, and the role of the ECSA-registered person,” it said.
“The [ council has exercised its powers under Section 14 of the Engineering Profession Act and imposed a precautionary suspension on the registered person linked to the George building collapse.”
It said the precautionary suspension was not a disciplinary action, but a temporary removal which would restrict the engineer on all privileges or activities associated with the profession.
“The council will maintain this suspension until a decision is made regarding the potential charges against the registered person and/or the finalisation of any subsequent disciplinary action or appeal.
“In addition to the suspension, the council, in accordance with Section 14 of the Act, will request the registered person and/or other identified stakeholders to provide, within seven calendar days, a comprehensive list of all engineering related undertakings, projects, and services rendered by the person in both personal and professional capacities, whether trading under the name and style of Mitchell and Associates or otherwise.”
ECSA also requested that the draft design and drawings of the project be submitted to it.
“After the submissions, the contractor or accountable party is given three weeks to provide an independent engineer’s report concerning the structural integrity of the structure.”
The multistorey building in Victoria Street was under construction when it collapsed on May 6.
A total 62 people were on the site when the building collapsed. Of those, 34 people were rescued and 33 confirmed dead, including five people who succumbed to their injuries in hospital.
HeraldLIVE
