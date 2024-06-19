News

Families of disaster victims welcome suspension of engineer

Engineering Council acts against Atholl Mitchell who oversaw construction of George building

Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe and Brandon Nel - 19 June 2024

The families of the victims who died in the George building collapse have welcomed the decision by the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) to suspend the engineer who oversaw the construction project.

In May, the block of flats in Victoria Street collapsed,  killing 34 of the 62 people on site...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read