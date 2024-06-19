Dynamic magical pair set to dazzle festival-goers

After their historic victory as the first African duo to win on the hit reality show Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Gqeberha-born magicians Brendon Peel and Li Lau are returning to the SA stage this week.
The dynamic duo are set to dazzle audiences at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.
Sharing his excitement about the festival, Peel said: “Being part of the festival for its 50th anniversary is amazing.
“The festival has been instrumental in my career, so taking part in the big 5-0 is incredible.
“It’s also a great opportunity to showcase new material and work on new and improved acts.”
Lau echoed his enthusiasm, highlighting the significance of the festival in his career.
“Performing at the National Arts Festival is a huge highlight of my year,” he said.
“It’s a great platform where many amazing artists have built their careers. I'm excited to debut my latest material there.”
For Peel, the 2024 festival is exceptional as it marks his 14th consecutive year performing at the event.
“The vibrant experience of the National Arts Festival, surrounded by like-minded artists, is something I look forward to every year,” he said.
Lau, participating in his seventh consecutive festival, will be presenting his third new solo show apart from his performances with Peel.
“Magic is a niche, but a legitimate style of performance art that should be celebrated on platforms like the National Arts Festival,” he said.
Discussing the evolving nature of magic, Lau added: “Magic has always been at the forefront of adapting to new entertainment trends.
“Whenever new technologies or methodologies are created, the magic community quickly integrates them into its performances, further developing these innovations through real-world practice.”
Lau said he enjoyed introducing new audiences to the world of magic at festivals.
Reflecting on memorable moments, he recounted a crossbow accident during a performance which led to many great opportunities, emphasising the unpredictable nature of a magician’s journey.
He said that when engaging with audiences, he focused on interactivity, involving as many people as possible to maintain their attention.
He has faced challenging audiences, but manages to win them over with well-timed comedic beats and subtle prompts for applause, guiding their responses to his daring acts.
Looking ahead, the two are working on new material.
“Our next project might be our greatest effect ever. Just be prepared to bite your nails clean off,” Peel said.
He said he envisioned his career evolving to include more international shows and TV performances.
Tickets for Lau’s brand-new show The Bizarre Magic of Li Lau, and Peel’s Illusionarium are available on the National Arts Festival website.
Dynamic magical pair set to dazzle festival-goers
Image: SUPPLIED
