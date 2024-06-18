Woodridge Prep doing its bit to help save the rhino

Pupils, teachers and families visited Woodridge Preparatory School on Thursday to raise awareness about rhino conservation.
More than 500 people took part in a 5km Baton of Hope trail run to support the cause.
The Baton of Hope Challenge is a year-long collaborative effort involving five schools in the Eastern Cape.
The fundraising event incorporated 2km and 5km trail runs, with lots of lucky draws, spot prizes, vouchers from Brian Bands and a main prize of a game drive for two sponsored by Nyosi Private Game Reserve.
In addition to the trail run, among other initiatives which together raised just under R10,000, Woodridge Preparatory is making a life-size replica of a juvenile rhino from recycled materials and will soon be hosting a “Woodridge Has Talent Show” to raise funds for the cause.
“As a Round Square school, focusing on environmentalism, we are extremely proud to be associated with the OLLI initiative and invested in this project,” Woodridge Preparatory headmaster Trevor von Berg said.
“We are using every opportunity to encourage our pupils to participate in the fight against rhino extinction.
“It is a wonderful way for us to instil a sense of environmental stewardship, grow their compassion for wildlife and help to ensure a future where these magnificent creatures can thrive.”
This initiative began on World Rhino Day 2023 and will conclude in September 2024, which is Heritage and Tourism Month, also featuring World Rhino Day 2024.
The participating schools include Woodridge Preparatory School, Grey Junior, Collegiate Junior, Westering Junior and Clarendon Park Primary.
Each school received a segment of a wooden baton shaped like a rhino horn, split into five parts.
Throughout the year, these schools engage in various activities to raise awareness.
This initiative falls under One Land Love It (OLLI).
OLLI founder Wayne Bolton and his family received the baton from a Namibian conservation family — the Oelofses.
Bolton carried this back to SA during his Forever Rhino Ride connecting Namibia and SA, primary custodians of the world’s rhinos.
On World Rhino Day 2023, the “Baton of Hope” was handed over at Nyosi to children representing five primary schools in Gqeberha.
They are supporting OLLI’s goals for a full year — a collaborative demonstration of moving from caring to doing for our rhinos and example that we can all make a difference irrespective of age.
These five schools received their part of the baton on World Rhino Day 2023 and will reassemble it on September 12 at the GFI Art Gallery in Gqeberha.
On World Rhino Day last year, Woodridge Preparatory School pledged to be actively involved in helping to save the rhinos as part of the OLLI Conservation Initiative.
Woodridge Prep doing its bit to help save the rhino
