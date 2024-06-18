Rethabile Nkoko, 23, a fourth-year bachelor of education student from UJ has applauded the school for creating an environment that is professional and attractive to students.
“I respect a space that is very much professional, you can see that the teachers are very much present. You can see the passion from the teachers and that creates a space for us to want to come and teach at this school. I want to be a teacher I never got, a teacher who is committed and caters for every child’s needs and the experience here provides me with that opportunity,” said Nkoko.
Another student, Mahlatse Baloyi, 20, said her practical experience at the school has taught her that teaching is a collective effort, and teachers can do more when they collaborate and share ideas.
“The learning experience for me has been amazing, the content is progressive, it is not stagnant, and the learners are integrated into technological views, through videos that probe learners to engage with the teachers. The teaching methods ensure that no learner is left behind. Teachers here at Funda UJabule interact with one another, they share ideas and they are all willing to learn from each other,” said Baloyi.
Soweto school's creative teaching impresses Unesco
Pupils at the Soweto primary school are taught in their mother tongue
Running Matters
Image: Thulani Mbele
The innovative and creative learning environment at Funda UJabule Primary School in Soweto has led to it being invited to join the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural (Unesco) network of associated schools. This collaboration involves the UN organisation implementing the school’s teaching model with other schools in their network across the world.
The school, run by the University of Johannesburg, has been recognised for its distinctive research-centred methods of teaching that include teaching pupils in their mother tongue and pioneering teacher education. The teacher education process is a collaboration between academia and practice, which sees UJ’s bachelor of education students doing practicals at the school.
Teaching at the school is also driven by innovation and research into child development and curriculum implementation. Pupils are taught in their mother tongue, either Zulu or Sotho, and translation into mother tongue is available for those who might not understand a lesson taught in English.
The school’s principal, Sabina Lukhuleni, said the invitation by Unesco was testament to the hardworking teachers and student teachers who consistently do research to find new creative methodologies for teaching. “The invitation by Unesco was motivated by the fact that we teach learners in their mother tongue and studies have proven that children who are well versed in their mother tongue are able to learn the English language better.
Image: Thulani Mbele
“To have Unesco take interest in a school situated in Soweto was a clear indication to us as a school that we are doing something right. The invitation by Unesco has allowed us to get the parents’ buy-in who were initially sceptical about the chosen teaching approach. Our teachers are constantly developed and encouraged to study, and most of their studies are based on research on early childhood. So, our teaching is based on research,” she said.
UJ’s Prof Sarah Gravett started Funda UJabule back in 2010 as a teaching school to simulate a training centre for student teachers.
Student teachers are giving an opportunity to prepare lessons, present them and engage with the experienced teachers who continuously give them feedback that encourages them to be independent thinkers and problem solvers.
“The purpose of the teaching school is to give student teachers an opportunity to see first-hand how teaching and learning is taking place so that they understand the development of the child and they are ready when expected to offer that service.
“In the first year, students are assigned a learner in grade R, and they progress along with the child as they move to their fourth year of study. They are able to observe the child, their struggles and challenges they are facing, and what is done for the child to make sure they overcome what they are going through,” said Lukhuleni.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Rethabile Nkoko, 23, a fourth-year bachelor of education student from UJ has applauded the school for creating an environment that is professional and attractive to students.
“I respect a space that is very much professional, you can see that the teachers are very much present. You can see the passion from the teachers and that creates a space for us to want to come and teach at this school. I want to be a teacher I never got, a teacher who is committed and caters for every child’s needs and the experience here provides me with that opportunity,” said Nkoko.
Another student, Mahlatse Baloyi, 20, said her practical experience at the school has taught her that teaching is a collective effort, and teachers can do more when they collaborate and share ideas.
“The learning experience for me has been amazing, the content is progressive, it is not stagnant, and the learners are integrated into technological views, through videos that probe learners to engage with the teachers. The teaching methods ensure that no learner is left behind. Teachers here at Funda UJabule interact with one another, they share ideas and they are all willing to learn from each other,” said Baloyi.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
Politics
News