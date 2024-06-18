Motorists are advised to exercise caution on the road between Gqeberha and Kariega, or seek an alternative route, as protesters have blocked it.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed that members of the public order policing unit had been deployed along the R75 at about 5pm on Tuesday when protesters blocked it with rubble and burning tyres.
It is believed the protest concerned issues regarding service delivery (housing and electricity).
A truck was also set alight near the Nelson Mandela University Missionvale campus on the R75.
Janse van Rensburg said there had been no reported injuries and that the situation was being monitored.
HeraldLIVE
R75 between Gqeberha and Kariega blocked by protesters
Image: SUPPLIED
Motorists are advised to exercise caution on the road between Gqeberha and Kariega, or seek an alternative route, as protesters have blocked it.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed that members of the public order policing unit had been deployed along the R75 at about 5pm on Tuesday when protesters blocked it with rubble and burning tyres.
It is believed the protest concerned issues regarding service delivery (housing and electricity).
A truck was also set alight near the Nelson Mandela University Missionvale campus on the R75.
Janse van Rensburg said there had been no reported injuries and that the situation was being monitored.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
News
News