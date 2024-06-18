Northern areas youngsters swap grim realities for a healing day in nature
Twenty-two young people from Bethelsdorp, Salsoneville and Hillside were given a chance to appreciate the splendour of their natural surroundings at a special Youth Day event during the long weekend.
The outing, made possible by the INNOV8 Skills Club, supported by the Hancumqua Paramount Royal Kingdom, took place at the Grootkloof Educational Centre on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.