NMU professor to take lead in gender studies programme
A Nelson Mandela University professor has been selected to take the lead in an international programme aimed at developing postgraduate gender studies for postcolonial Africa.
The university’s Centre for Women and Gender Studies’ Prof Babalwa Magoqwana was awarded a fellowship through the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Programme (CADFP) 2025..
