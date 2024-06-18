Manganese watchdogs highlight Quay 2 concerns

Dust billowing from PE Harbour’s little-known manganese operation on the port’s central quay could be the problem underpinning the long-running pollution furore between Bay residents, port tenants and Transnet.
The air pollution occurs at various points in the operation, including when the empty trucks exit out towards Fleming Street and roar off the dust-covered quay, creating a dirty airborne plume.
The parastatal conceded in May that there “may be dust in the area on windy days” but rejected allegations that it was caused by the port’s official rail-linked manganese export terminal on the southern Dom Pedro Jetty, noting that there were other activities “in the vicinity of the port” which could be linked.
However, the closest other manganese operation to the official export terminal is also in the harbour, and the spotlight has moved to the activity there.
The decades-old manganese pollution issue reached a head in May with Humewood and South End residents pointing to the distinctively black manganese ore dust coating their verandas and walls with every onshore breeze, blanketing roofs and seeping into rainwater tanks.
The same grime has stained the south end of Baakens Street as it curves up to Walmer Boulevard, and the grass and vegetation on either side is a uniform, foul grey.
Manganese soot and pieces of ore accumulate along the verge of Settlers Way, suggesting a related problem where debris flies off the trucks, and municipal workers regularly have to sweep this up and remove it.
The manganese concerns WhatsApp group is peppered with accounts of ore rocks hitting windscreens, causing damage and nearly serious injury.
On Strand Street beneath Settlers Way, creepers used to grow rampant on pillars but they are now dead, suffocated by the ore dust. One tree is still standing but its leaves and trunk are black and lifeless.
If you are travelling into town on the southbound side of Settlers Way you can look straight down and across the harbour’s centre quay, Quay 2.
With a little observation, and after chatting to someone who knows the site well, The Herald was able to piece the picture together.
The manganese trucks enter at Fleming Street and then proceed along McArthy Street to deliver to ships berthed on either the north or south side of the quay.
Manganese is also stockpiled in long warehouses running down the middle of the quay.
Cranes hoist the large steel “buckets” off the trucks and lower and tip them directly into the ship holds.
When the vessels are not there, the ore is manoeuvred into the warehouses.
The loud clanking crash that residents have complained about often wakes them in the middle of the night when the cranes drop the buckets back on the trucks.
The dust is generated as the cranes unload the trucks and drop the buckets back in place, as the trucks drive off.
One proposed mitigation from the manganese concerns group is for Quay 2 to be kept cleaner.
It is already swept but this needs to be done more.
Another proposal is for wash bays to be installed at Markman and Swartkops — where most of the manganese is stockpiled before being transferred to the harbour — and at the port itself.
Each truck would receive a spray down before exiting the stockpiling sites with a full load.
The trailers would be covered by a tarpaulin, in line with regulations, so this spray down would not affect the weight of the ore.
The trucks would get a second spray down at the port, as they exited after unloading on Quay 2.
The aim would be to ensure the trucks and trailers are kept clean externally, after being in the loading environment, so they do not spread ore dust and rocks about.
The manganese dust pollution has long been a problem even before it leaves the harbour.
The former commodore of the Algoa Bay Yacht Club, Alan Stratton, said on Friday many yachts did not come into PE Harbour or if they did they did not stay long.
“You can tell a Gqeberha yacht anywhere in the world because its sail will be grey.
“And the manganese dust gets so ingrained it takes six months of rain and wind before it gets clean.”
Discover Mandela Bay project manager Shaun van Eck said the municipality’s economic development, tourism and agriculture department had done exceptional work building a local cruise liner industry but this was being undermined by manganese pollution.
During the 2023/2024 season, 37 passenger liners visited, bringing about 50 000 passengers and generating an estimated economic effect of R81.5m.
“But when the passengers of these ships disembark and walk across to their buses it is very dirty.
“It would be better for tourism if we did not have manganese there — but if we are going to have it, it would be really good if they could do a better job keeping the quay swept clean.
“Harbours like Cape Town and most recently Mossel Bay are doing great work welcoming these visitors and making the most out of the cruise industry.
“To secure what we have achieved, and grow it still more, we need to do the same.”
PE Deep Sea Angling Club chair Trevor Villet said the Quay 2 manganese operation was a huge problem for the club.
“As the trucks move in and out the harbour they drop ore dust so if there is excessive wind — it doesn’t matter from what direction — then the air pollution hits us.
“We get this manganese dust haze. We have to do constant cleaning and refurbishing which come at a cost.
“The dust even gets into the fibreglass of the boats and it is very difficult and sometimes even impossible to remove.”
The Herald sent a number of questions to Transnet noting that, while there might be other role players involved, the aim was to get the comment of the ports authority as owner and lessor of the site, with oversight of all operations.
Asked about the call for the installation of a better system to prevent dust from accumulating on Quay 2, Transnet Port Terminals denied that there was any manganese material piling up.
Asked for the authority’s view on the wash bays proposal, PE and Ngqura ports manager Pamela Yoyo offered no comment except to refer the questions to private freight operators and the metro.
On the cruise liner ore dust pollution concerns, she said the authority had not received any complaints.
Asked when the long-delayed transfer of manganese operations to Ngqura would happen and if it would include both the official rail-linked terminal and the truck-delivered ore site, Yoyo said: “The migration of manganese from the Port of Port Elizabeth to the Port of Ngqura is planned for 2028/29.
“A phased, gradual approach will be adopted.”
HeraldLIVE
Manganese watchdogs highlight Quay 2 concerns
Measures proposed to reduce dire dust pollution from truck-linked operation at PE Harbour
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Dust billowing from PE Harbour’s little-known manganese operation on the port’s central quay could be the problem underpinning the long-running pollution furore between Bay residents, port tenants and Transnet.
The air pollution occurs at various points in the operation, including when the empty trucks exit out towards Fleming Street and roar off the dust-covered quay, creating a dirty airborne plume.
The parastatal conceded in May that there “may be dust in the area on windy days” but rejected allegations that it was caused by the port’s official rail-linked manganese export terminal on the southern Dom Pedro Jetty, noting that there were other activities “in the vicinity of the port” which could be linked.
However, the closest other manganese operation to the official export terminal is also in the harbour, and the spotlight has moved to the activity there.
The decades-old manganese pollution issue reached a head in May with Humewood and South End residents pointing to the distinctively black manganese ore dust coating their verandas and walls with every onshore breeze, blanketing roofs and seeping into rainwater tanks.
The same grime has stained the south end of Baakens Street as it curves up to Walmer Boulevard, and the grass and vegetation on either side is a uniform, foul grey.
Manganese soot and pieces of ore accumulate along the verge of Settlers Way, suggesting a related problem where debris flies off the trucks, and municipal workers regularly have to sweep this up and remove it.
The manganese concerns WhatsApp group is peppered with accounts of ore rocks hitting windscreens, causing damage and nearly serious injury.
On Strand Street beneath Settlers Way, creepers used to grow rampant on pillars but they are now dead, suffocated by the ore dust. One tree is still standing but its leaves and trunk are black and lifeless.
If you are travelling into town on the southbound side of Settlers Way you can look straight down and across the harbour’s centre quay, Quay 2.
With a little observation, and after chatting to someone who knows the site well, The Herald was able to piece the picture together.
The manganese trucks enter at Fleming Street and then proceed along McArthy Street to deliver to ships berthed on either the north or south side of the quay.
Manganese is also stockpiled in long warehouses running down the middle of the quay.
Cranes hoist the large steel “buckets” off the trucks and lower and tip them directly into the ship holds.
When the vessels are not there, the ore is manoeuvred into the warehouses.
The loud clanking crash that residents have complained about often wakes them in the middle of the night when the cranes drop the buckets back on the trucks.
The dust is generated as the cranes unload the trucks and drop the buckets back in place, as the trucks drive off.
One proposed mitigation from the manganese concerns group is for Quay 2 to be kept cleaner.
It is already swept but this needs to be done more.
Another proposal is for wash bays to be installed at Markman and Swartkops — where most of the manganese is stockpiled before being transferred to the harbour — and at the port itself.
Each truck would receive a spray down before exiting the stockpiling sites with a full load.
The trailers would be covered by a tarpaulin, in line with regulations, so this spray down would not affect the weight of the ore.
The trucks would get a second spray down at the port, as they exited after unloading on Quay 2.
The aim would be to ensure the trucks and trailers are kept clean externally, after being in the loading environment, so they do not spread ore dust and rocks about.
The manganese dust pollution has long been a problem even before it leaves the harbour.
The former commodore of the Algoa Bay Yacht Club, Alan Stratton, said on Friday many yachts did not come into PE Harbour or if they did they did not stay long.
“You can tell a Gqeberha yacht anywhere in the world because its sail will be grey.
“And the manganese dust gets so ingrained it takes six months of rain and wind before it gets clean.”
Discover Mandela Bay project manager Shaun van Eck said the municipality’s economic development, tourism and agriculture department had done exceptional work building a local cruise liner industry but this was being undermined by manganese pollution.
During the 2023/2024 season, 37 passenger liners visited, bringing about 50 000 passengers and generating an estimated economic effect of R81.5m.
“But when the passengers of these ships disembark and walk across to their buses it is very dirty.
“It would be better for tourism if we did not have manganese there — but if we are going to have it, it would be really good if they could do a better job keeping the quay swept clean.
“Harbours like Cape Town and most recently Mossel Bay are doing great work welcoming these visitors and making the most out of the cruise industry.
“To secure what we have achieved, and grow it still more, we need to do the same.”
PE Deep Sea Angling Club chair Trevor Villet said the Quay 2 manganese operation was a huge problem for the club.
“As the trucks move in and out the harbour they drop ore dust so if there is excessive wind — it doesn’t matter from what direction — then the air pollution hits us.
“We get this manganese dust haze. We have to do constant cleaning and refurbishing which come at a cost.
“The dust even gets into the fibreglass of the boats and it is very difficult and sometimes even impossible to remove.”
The Herald sent a number of questions to Transnet noting that, while there might be other role players involved, the aim was to get the comment of the ports authority as owner and lessor of the site, with oversight of all operations.
Asked about the call for the installation of a better system to prevent dust from accumulating on Quay 2, Transnet Port Terminals denied that there was any manganese material piling up.
Asked for the authority’s view on the wash bays proposal, PE and Ngqura ports manager Pamela Yoyo offered no comment except to refer the questions to private freight operators and the metro.
On the cruise liner ore dust pollution concerns, she said the authority had not received any complaints.
Asked when the long-delayed transfer of manganese operations to Ngqura would happen and if it would include both the official rail-linked terminal and the truck-delivered ore site, Yoyo said: “The migration of manganese from the Port of Port Elizabeth to the Port of Ngqura is planned for 2028/29.
“A phased, gradual approach will be adopted.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
News
Politics