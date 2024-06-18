LISTEN | Locked gate sparks new row at EP Rugby
Ousted president denies his faction blocked access to offices to prevent meeting
A row over a padlocked gate at the main entrance to EP Rugby’s headquarters has sparked a fresh round of wrangling among feuding executive members grappling for power at the embattled union.
A dog-eat-dog struggle has divided EP into two camps, with one group backing reinstalled acting president George Malgas and the other on the side of ousted president Gerald Antonie and his deputy, Roger Serfontein...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.