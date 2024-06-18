Kuyga netball club helps break cycle of teenage pregnancy
After falling pregnant as a teen and having to tackle all the obstacles that come with it, a Kuyga resident opted to try break the cycle of teenage pregnancy through sport.
And over the last seven years, Melanie Plaatjies has been changing the lives and perspectives of teenage girls in the area with a commitment to the community and its netball court. ..
