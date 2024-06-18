Hylton Nel to be an esteemed guest at Dior launch in Paris
Celebrated ceramicist Hylton Nel, 83, who trained and taught in the Eastern Cape, has received a special invitation to attend the launch of Dior’s latest men’s wear edition in Paris.
Speaking from his home studio in the Klein Karoo town of Calitzdorp, Nel said he had received the offer from Christian Dior men's wear and Fendi haute couture creative director Kim Jones...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.