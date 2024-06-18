Housing protest by frustrated residents erupts in Malabar
Area designated for others in metro invaded by locals
A Malabar housing development has sparked tensions between residents and perceived outsiders, who are being prioritised by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality as the first beneficiaries of the long-awaited project.
In protest, residents invaded sites next to the Malabar Extension 6 township, erecting temporary wooden structures which the municipality has threatened to demolish...
