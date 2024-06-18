Family says pensioners who 'killed' man a danger to society

A family of an 80-year-old man who was allegedly clubbed to death at an old age home, says the two pensioners, aged 75 and 92 years, who were arrested for his murder are a danger to society and must not be released on bail.
Speaking to Sowetan on Monday, Godfrey Thema Motsepe’s cousin, Mmaphefo Louisa Thema, said the family took the elderly man to Ipeleng Bagodi Old Age Home near Rustenburg, thinking he would be safe but were shocked to hear that he had been assaulted to death with crutches there.
Jeremiah Mmatli, 75, and Daniel Madumo, 92, have since been arrested and charged with murder.
They allegedly claim to have mistaken Thema for an intruder.
Mmaphefo, 82, said they were still hurt by what happened and that the justice system should ensure Mmatli and Madumo were taken away from society as they are a danger to it.
“We took him [Thema] to the old age home because we thought he would be safe there, but now he is no more.
“This is not an accident; they killed him. We regret taking Thema to that old age and we hope the accused do not get any bail.”
During funeral preparations, it was agreed Dipuo Sekhu, chairperson of the old age home, would pay her last respects. However, the family later barred her from attending the funeral.
“The reason we denied Sekhu from coming to the funeral is because she failed to protect him. So, we did not see it important for her to come,” Thema said weeping.
On Friday, Mmatli and Madumo made a brief appearance at the Brits magistrate’s court in their bid for bail. As they limped their way to the dock, they used crutches for support and also sought the assistance of court officials.
While in court, the pair kept on speaking with little awareness that they were in court or that the court was in session.
Magistrate Reagan Rosenberg ordered that they sit down during the entire proceedings, as he felt they could not stand like other accused.
Prosecutor Suzan Maphoso informed the court that they were denying bail to the accused at that stage because they had not received their alternative addresses.
“They are facing a Schedule 6 offence, which is premeditated murder, your lordship. They cannot give us an alternative address because I am informed that the [accused] are not welcomed by their families and they live at the old age home where the crime was committed,” she said.
Legal Aid lawyer Katlego Moagi, representing both accused, argued that denying bail would not be in the interests of justice.
“The accused are elderly people, and I don't think any delay in this matter or any delay in terms of bail will be in the interest of justice,” he said.
Rosenberg postponed the matter to June 21 for a formal bail application.
Sekhu said the incident had shocked them.
“I was called around 5am. I was informed there had been an accident. When I got there, the deceased, Thema, was on the floor bleeding.
“We called emergency services but it was too late when they arrived. The deceased was taken by pathologists as he had died at our facilities. This accident has left us in pain. Thema lived here for about 15 years and the accused arrived last year.
“I was told that the deceased was from the toilet and was going back to his bed. He was shortsighted and used Jeremiah’s bed for balance. Jeremiah then hit him with a stick on the head.
“He [Thema] proceeded and used Daniel’s bed for balance, and Daniel hit him as well.
“He was found on the ground by our caregiver, who at the time of the accident was out preparing water for them,” she said.
Regarding being barred from attending the funeral, Sekhu said: “I had organised everything in terms of transport to go to the funeral with my team and planned to assist with burials as I had been in contact with the family.
“Just a day or two before the funeral I was told that I should not come to the funeral, just like that, without any explanation,” she said.
Mmatli and Madumo will be back in court on June 21.
