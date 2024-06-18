Officers from the Gauteng organised crime investigation unit arrested 45 people after a bust at a house in Sandton where counterfeit SIM cards were manufactured.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said officers on Friday found thousands of SIM cards from all South African mobile cellphone networks and a substantial number of computers.
"Technicians from some of the mobile cellphone networks were called to the scene where they confirmed the SIM cards were imitations."
Masondo said 43 suspected illegal immigrants and two South Africans were arrested. They are facing charges that include contravention of the Cyber Crime Act and fraud.
TimesLIVE
Fake SIM card ‘manufacturing lab’ discovered at Sandton house
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Officers from the Gauteng organised crime investigation unit arrested 45 people after a bust at a house in Sandton where counterfeit SIM cards were manufactured.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said officers on Friday found thousands of SIM cards from all South African mobile cellphone networks and a substantial number of computers.
"Technicians from some of the mobile cellphone networks were called to the scene where they confirmed the SIM cards were imitations."
Masondo said 43 suspected illegal immigrants and two South Africans were arrested. They are facing charges that include contravention of the Cyber Crime Act and fraud.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
Politics
News