NMU hosts first instalment of Council Seminar Series
Nelson Mandela University is taking on the task of introspection and welcomes anyone to contribute to the decisions, projections and concerns within the institution through the start of the Council Seminar Series.
The university council decided to initiate the seminar series to engage the contradictions, contestations and debates which constitute the “current moment” of the university and post-school sector...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.