Never trust an invoice sent as an email attachment as expensive cons are rife
Conveyancing attorneys are a favourite target for cyber criminals
Before you pay an invoice via EFT, call the company after sourcing the number from a Google search to confirm their banking details are the same as those on the invoice.
This is crucial advice as there’s a fairly good chance a fraudster intercepted the email, opened the invoice attachment, deleted the company’s banking details and inserted their own...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.