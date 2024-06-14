Never trust an invoice sent as an email attachment as expensive cons are rife

Conveyancing attorneys are a favourite target for cyber criminals

Before you pay an invoice via EFT, call the company after sourcing the number from a Google search to confirm their banking details are the same as those on the invoice.



This is crucial advice as there’s a fairly good chance a fraudster intercepted the email, opened the invoice attachment, deleted the company’s banking details and inserted their own...