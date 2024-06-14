News

Kariega driving licence testing centre closed for revamp

By Herald Reporter - 14 June 2024
The Kariega driving licence testing centre will be closed for renovations from next week
MAKING IMPROVEMENTS: The Kariega driving licence testing centre will be closed for renovations from next week
Image: DENIS DROPPA/STOCK

The Kariega driving licence testing centre will be closed for renovations from next week until the end of the month.

Residents are encouraged to use the testing centres in Motherwell and Korsten.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the renovation would improve conditions and services at the centre.

“The metro would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

For more information, contact Kariega centre management Simphiwe Sijaji on 079490-0413.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read