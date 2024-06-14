The Kariega driving licence testing centre will be closed for renovations from next week until the end of the month.
Residents are encouraged to use the testing centres in Motherwell and Korsten.
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the renovation would improve conditions and services at the centre.
“The metro would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused.”
For more information, contact Kariega centre management Simphiwe Sijaji on 079490-0413.
Kariega driving licence testing centre closed for revamp
Image: DENIS DROPPA/STOCK
