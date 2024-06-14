Fuel sales struggling to recover to pre-Covid-19 levels
Retail penetration at forecourts provides the industry with a lifeline
SA’s more than 4,600 garage forecourts are having to contend with dwindling fuel sales, with partnerships with retail outfits key in diversifying revenue streams, according to a report by Trade Intelligence, a market intelligence and research firm in the consumer goods sector.
The report found that nearly 600 new forecourts had opened in SA since 2019, while sales had been declining in the same period, forcing players in the sector to compete for dwindling spending...
