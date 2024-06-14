A story of SA unfolds in Zweni’s National Arts Festival premiere
As the winter chill settles in, Frontier Country is set to heat up the entertainment scene with the 50th instalment of the National Arts Festival (NAF).
The festival will see dozens of talented performers put their best foot forward at SA’s biggest theatrical showcase...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.