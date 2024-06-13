Transnet disputes accuracy of damning report
The Transnet National Ports Authority has rejected the results of a global index report on 405 ports, stating several errors in the findings.
Transnet National Ports Authority corporate head Mbali Mathenjwa said a recovery plan was implemented in October to improve operational and financial performance across the business...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.