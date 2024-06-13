Looking for something fun to do with the little ones this holiday?
Children’s musical “Press Start — The Musical” is sure to keep the whole family entertained during the first week of the June break.
“Press Start” is presented by Nicki Ray Academy of Performing Arts, a multidisciplinary arts institution that trains youth in dance genres of classical ballet, modern dance, street dance styles, singing and drama.
Now in its fourth year, the academy believes in a well-rounded training approach from a young age, and are passionate about youth development through the performing arts.
Responsible for several productions to date, as well as various youth development initiatives, the full-length children’s musical has familiar characters from the gaming world, relatable to a young and mature audience.
“Press Start” features familiar characters from the vibrant, pixelated realm of timeless Nintendo and Sega video games.
When these beloved iconic characters exhaust their lives, they embark on a whimsical musical journey to organise a fundraiser.
Their aim? To gather gold rings and persist through a series of amusing and touching musical performances.
Marco the Plumber (cousin of Mario), Princess Pomegranate (cousin of princess Peach), Little Mushroom, Megakid, Speedy the Hedgehog, Pac Anne, and many more familiar characters light up the stage and take the audience on a magical journey of fun and fantasy.
The show runs from June 17-21, with daily performances at 2pm and 6pm at The Little Theatre.
There will be added security.
Tickets are available via Quicket.
HeraldLIVE
‘Press Start’ on June holidays with children’s musical
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Looking for something fun to do with the little ones this holiday?
Children’s musical “Press Start — The Musical” is sure to keep the whole family entertained during the first week of the June break.
“Press Start” is presented by Nicki Ray Academy of Performing Arts, a multidisciplinary arts institution that trains youth in dance genres of classical ballet, modern dance, street dance styles, singing and drama.
Now in its fourth year, the academy believes in a well-rounded training approach from a young age, and are passionate about youth development through the performing arts.
Responsible for several productions to date, as well as various youth development initiatives, the full-length children’s musical has familiar characters from the gaming world, relatable to a young and mature audience.
“Press Start” features familiar characters from the vibrant, pixelated realm of timeless Nintendo and Sega video games.
When these beloved iconic characters exhaust their lives, they embark on a whimsical musical journey to organise a fundraiser.
Their aim? To gather gold rings and persist through a series of amusing and touching musical performances.
Marco the Plumber (cousin of Mario), Princess Pomegranate (cousin of princess Peach), Little Mushroom, Megakid, Speedy the Hedgehog, Pac Anne, and many more familiar characters light up the stage and take the audience on a magical journey of fun and fantasy.
The show runs from June 17-21, with daily performances at 2pm and 6pm at The Little Theatre.
There will be added security.
Tickets are available via Quicket.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News