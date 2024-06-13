New Business Chamber president promises to unlock Nelson Mandela Bay’s potential
Newly-elected Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber president Siyolo Dick sees the city as one of opportunity and pledged to lead the drive to unlock and connect advantages.
He pledged to spearhead the initiative to leverage Nelson Mandela Bay’s unique advantages, positioning the metro as Africa’s Bay of Opportunity...
