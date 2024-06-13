Ceramics East Cape unveils unique banquet exhibition
Event at Art on Target aimed at uniting people and showcasing top-notch work
The countdown has started for Ceramics Eastern Cape’s first of its kind Come Dine With Us Banquet Exhibition.
The exhibition is aimed at showcasing the work of South African ceramicists while drawing people together and connecting them to their roots...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.