News

Ceramics East Cape unveils unique banquet exhibition

Event at Art on Target aimed at uniting people and showcasing top-notch work

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 13 June 2024

The countdown has started for Ceramics Eastern Cape’s first of its kind Come Dine With Us Banquet Exhibition.

The exhibition is aimed at showcasing the work of South African ceramicists while drawing people together and connecting them to their roots...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read