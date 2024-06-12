News

WATCH | Health minister briefs the media on Mpox outbreak

By TimesLIVE - 12 June 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

Health minister Joe Phaahla is holding a media briefing on Wednesday to provide an update on the outbreak of monkeypox disease, also known as Mpox.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read