R70m Powerball winner plans to honour parents with tombstones

The winner of the R70m Powerball jackpot plans to honour his parents by erecting tombstones for them.
“My parents passed away a few years ago, it caused me a lot of pain that I could not afford to install tombstones for them. Now, as I am able to fulfil this wish, I feel a sense of closure and hope it will invite more blessings into my life,” the emotional winner said.
The winner of the May 31 draw purchased the entry ticket at Plus Benoni Maxican, in Benoni, for a R15 wager with a quick pick selection.
The new multimillionaire told Ithuba he was unaware of his windfall until days after the draw.
“I took the results slip to the shop a few days after the draw, which I kept with all my other slips. Two days later, I checked the ticket and I was shocked to realise I had been sitting on a ticket worth R70m. Even then, it felt like a dream. It was only after Ithuba confirmed I held the winning ticket that I believed it.”
He wants to handle his newfound wealth with care and plans to consider his financial decisions with the guidance of Ithuba's financial advisers.
The management of Plus Benoni Maxican expressed their excitement about selling the winning ticket.
“We are excited, this is a milestone for our shop and we hope to see more winners from our community.”
According to Ithuba, in the same draw, another player won the PowerBall Plus jackpot, bagging R3,095,642.20.
The winner plans to use the winnings to buy a home for her family.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winners, saying “I have no doubt their windfall will transform their lives significantly.”
TimesLIVE
