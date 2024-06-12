KwaZulu-Natal suffered damage of more than R1.3bn in a storm that left a trail of destruction and claimed 12 lives in six district municipalities last week.
R1.3bn needed to repair damage in KZN after deadly storm
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
KwaZulu-Natal suffered damage of more than R1.3bn in a storm that left a trail of destruction and claimed 12 lives in six district municipalities last week.
eThekwini metro, which bore the brunt of the storm, incurred damage of about R490m.
The KZN premier's office said ongoing assessments indicate more than 7,000 homes and about 20 schools were severely damaged, with roads, bridges, community halls and electricity infrastructure also affected.
After torrential rain on Monday, the government, NGOs, rescue and relief aid bodies and private donors have been helping victims to restore their lives.
In Tongaat, north of Durban, affected areas include Magwaveni, Seatides, Sandfields, Jan Ross, Fairbreeze and Newtown.
The national department of human settlements will on Wednesday deliver the first batch of building material that will benefit about 674 households at Magwaveni.
The home affairs department has deployed two mobile offices to the Magwaveni shelter to assist people who lost their identity documents to apply for new ones.
Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube lauded government departments, public entities and social partners who have been assisting storm victims.
“We are pleased with the support and commitment displayed by various departments and social partners in assisting families in distress. While our aim is not to keep families in mass care centres, we are satisfied with the services the government is providing to the affected families” she said.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Thembi Nkadimeng is expected to visit Tongaat on Wednesday.
