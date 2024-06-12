Protesting residents demand new transformers after power blackouts
More than 100 people protested outside the Motherwell depot and City Hall on Tuesday, demanding transformers for wards 53, 54, and 57 be installed after some areas had been without power for two weeks.
Protesters torched a truck on Friday in Dan Pienaar Road near Motherwell...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.