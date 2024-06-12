With only a few days to go before the election of a new president, many seem confident President Cyril Ramaphosa will be re-elected.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo announced on Monday that the first sitting of the National Assembly, also known as the opening of parliament, will be held on Friday.
During the first sitting the chief justice will administer the prescribed oath or affirmation, as the case may be, to members of the National Assembly.
The oaths and affirmations of faithfulness to the Republic and obedience to the constitution are required by section 48 of the constitution before MPs perform their duties.
After MPs have been sworn in or the prescribed affirmation administered, the chief justice will preside over the election of the speaker of the National Assembly. Once the speaker has been elected, he or she will preside over the election of his or her deputy.
The chief justice will then take over again and preside over the election of the president.
It will be the first time an ANC presidential candidate will not be guaranteed victory as the party does not have the outright majority to elect a president on its own.
The ANC secured 159 seats in the assembly, down from the 230 it received in 2019.
Its candidate, likely to be incumbent Ramaphosa, will need the backing of MPs from other parties to be re-elected.
POLL | Do you think Cyril Ramaphosa will be re-elected president on Friday?
Image: Werner Hills
