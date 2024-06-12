NMU recognises alumni who have helped ‘change the world’

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) this week honoured 12 of its alumni for doing their bit to change the world in their respective professional capacities.
The director of NMU’s innovation engagement entity, eNtsa, Prof Danie Hattingh, received a special award in recognition of his outstanding contribution in the field of engineering.
Esteemed legal academic and Eastern Cape judge Avinash Govindjee, Daily Maverick co-founder Stylianos Charalambous, former executive dean of the College of Business and Economics at the University of Johannesburg, Prof Lungile Ntsalaze and Transnet Group chief executive Michelle Phillips were recognised in the Achiever Award category.
The Rising Star Award category lauded regional director at Turner & Townsend Cape Town, Caitlin Adair, global business analyst Dundrè Maritz, Women in Law 2024 award winner Njiramanda Mbewe-Boatey, director of student affairs at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University Tulani Nkutse; solutions engineering manager at Jendamark Automation Jeannie Serfontein, captain of the SA Fast 5 team Renskie Steyn and BTKM Quantity Surveyors Eastern Cape director Janita Stroebel.
At the awards ceremony on Monday night, NMU vice-chancellor Prof Sibongile Muthwa highlighted the significance of the fields in which the awardees had made tremendous contributions.
“The importance of the media and freedom of expression, the judiciary’s important role as an independent arm of constitutional democracy, the role of state-owned enterprises in stimulating a growing and thriving economy and the role of academia in shaping the leaders of tomorrow, all help solve problems facing society today,” Muthwa said.
“The challenges facing our country and our continent, and indeed the planet, require all to play an active role in creating a more socially just and prosperous society.”
Alumni relations director Paul Geswindt, said: “We celebrate all our alumni who are spread across the world for having gone on to make a difference in the service of society.
“We are privileged to have been able to recognise more than 120 of them as award recipients consecutively over the past 14 years.”
Hattingh, a founding member of eNtsa, has shaped it into a beacon of technological innovation and excellence, earning respect both locally and internationally.
His visionary leadership has propelled eNtsa to global acclaim as a hub of technological innovation, also expanding its impact in sectors like automotive engineering, while maintaining its premier status as a technology innovation station funded by Technology Innovation Agency.
Hattingh’s pioneering work in friction processing research, notably in friction stir welding, earned international recognition and substantial industry funding.
His commitment to teaching and curriculum development has enriched engineering education, and his research has pushed boundaries in structural integrity and reliability.
Govindjee was celebrated for his profound impact on both legal education and societal progress.
Having served as executive dean of the law faculty at NMU before his selection to the bench, he adeptly steered the faculty through the complexities of the #FeesMustFall movement, reshaping its operations to ensure continued excellence in legal education.
His commitment to leveraging the power of law for positive change extends beyond academia, earning him recognition as a leading researcher and membership in prestigious institutions like the SA Young Academy of Science.
A prominent figure in the modern media landscape, Charalambous was recognised for his visionary leadership, unwavering dedication to journalistic principles and pioneering efforts in an era of media disruption.
As the co-founder and guiding force behind Daily Maverick, he has steered the publication through SA’s dynamic political landscape while transforming it into a global powerhouse which reaches millions of readers monthly.
Ntsalaze stands as an exemplary leader in the accounting profession.
Recognised for his groundbreaking achievements, including being the first black SA chartered accountant in academia to hold a PhD, and a finalist in the SAICA Top 35 under 35, his leadership sets precedents for excellence in the accounting profession.
Beyond his professional achievements, Ntsalaze is dedicated to community service, supporting youth from rural areas and leading initiatives like “Project Phaphamani” to improve livelihoods.
A seasoned leader with more than two decades of comprehensive experience in port operations, Phillips ascended as chief executive of Transnet, marking a pivotal moment in the organisation’s trajectory.
From her origins as a forensic investigator to her strategic roles within Transnet, she epitomises expertise in container operations and technological advancement.
Throughout her tenure, Phillips has held pivotal managerial positions, contributing significantly to the National Ports Authority, Transnet Port Terminals, and the Durban container terminal.
