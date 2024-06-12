News

Municipality forcibly takes over IPTS bus depot

By Andisa Bonani - 12 June 2024

Nelson Mandela Bay officials forcibly took control of the Cleary Park bus depot on Saturday, when gate chains and locks were cut and replaced.

Spectrum Alert, established to operate the municipal buses, has since complained, insisting it runs the transport system. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read