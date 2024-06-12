EP Rugby acting president George Malgas says he will be led by the court ruling and constitution concerning control of the body rather than following SA Rugby’s directives.
This is after the mother body advised EP to hold an emergency election within 21 days to end a period of instability.
In the latest episode of Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, Malgas also unpacks the court order which ruled he be reinstated as the union’s vice-president and maps the way forward.
LISTEN | Malgas speaks out on EP Rugby furore
