LISTEN | Malgas speaks out on EP Rugby furore

12 June 2024
The high court has ruled that George Malgas must be reinstated as the union’s acting president
Image: GEORGE BYRON

EP Rugby acting president George Malgas says he will be led by the court ruling and constitution concerning control of the body rather than following SA Rugbys directives.

This is after the mother body advised EP to hold an emergency election within 21 days to end a period of instability.

In the latest episode of Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, Malgas also unpacks the court order which ruled he be reinstated as the unions vice-president and maps the way forward.

