Father and son bring sounds of India to Gqeberha
Malabar musicians to present traditional classical sounds as part of theatre complex’s duologue
Bringing an evening of spiritual awakening, relaxation and meditation to Gqeberha, are Malabar father and son Mahesh and Chetan Narotam, with their traditional Indian classical music extravaganza.
The event will take place on Wednesday at 6.30pm at 68 Cape Road...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.