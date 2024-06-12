Colchester road upgrade project going nowhere
Revamp way behind schedule, with fed-up residents battling with access to homes and security
A promising start to a road construction project has turned into a hazard for Colchester residents.
Irate Longmarket Street residents are battling with narrow and unstable temporary roads to access their homes, serious concerns over safety and security as well as construction workers relieving themselves in public after being left with no toilet facilities...
