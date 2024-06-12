News

Colchester road upgrade project going nowhere

Revamp way behind schedule, with fed-up residents battling with access to homes and security

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 12 June 2024

A promising start to a road construction project has turned into a hazard for Colchester residents.

Irate Longmarket Street residents are battling with narrow and unstable temporary roads to access their homes, serious concerns over safety and security as well as construction workers relieving themselves in public after being left with no toilet facilities...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read