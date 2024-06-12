Award-winning production takes audience back to the French Revolution

After an acclaimed run at the Sibikwa Arts Centre in Benoni in 2023, Naledi-nominated production 1789 returns to captivate audiences at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.
The Sibikwa Arts Centre, after an eight-year hiatus, proudly announced its participation in the 50th anniversary celebration of the festival.
Sibikwa co-founders and 1789 co-directors Phyllis Klotz and Smal Ndaba, expressed excitement about returning to the Makhanda stage.
With more than 30 years of presenting productions at the festival, Klotz and Ndaba have been integral to its development.
Their pioneering efforts include initiating workshops for the youth in Rhini, presenting Ubuntu Bomhlaba, the first community-based production to be on the main programme, and iLembe, the first Zulu play on the main programme.
Their contributions have been recognised with numerous awards, including Ovation Awards and recent accolades like the Artfluence Award for Human Rights from the Centre for the Creative Arts, and the CEO’s Award for Innovation in Theatre at the Naledi Theatre Awards.
After a successful collaboration with the French Institute of SA and Théâtre du Soleil in 2023, with the support of the French ministry for Europe and foreign affairs, the French Institute in Paris and the City of Paris, 1789 returns with tremendous support.
Set against the backdrop of the French Revolution, the play resonates deeply with contemporary SA society.
Critics have praised it for its exceptional design, performance and immersive experience.
Audiences can anticipate engaging with the talented cast, adorned in period costumes, as they navigate the tumultuous streets of Paris, with set and costume design by Wilhelm Disbergen.
Under the musical direction of Joel Zuma, the cast brings revolutionary songs to life, inviting spectators to become active participants in the quest for liberty, equality and fraternity.
The play will grace the main programme of the National Arts Festival at the Drill Hall, promising an unforgettable theatrical journey for all who attend.
There will be two performances on June 21 (12 noon and 8pm) and on June 22 (12 noon and 4pm).
Tickets cost R120.
Award-winning production takes audience back to the French Revolution
