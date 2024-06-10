News

WATCH | Amputee turtles fitted with GPS devices and released

By Reuters - 10 June 2024

These loggerhead turtles each had a fin amputated due to damage from ocean rubbish. Now they're being released back into the wild, fitted with GPS devices to monitor their progress.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read