Swartkops detectives are investigating a double murder and an inquest following the discovery of three bodies in Bluewater Bay on Sunday afternoon.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, at about 4.20pm, neighbours reported hearing several gunshots from a house in Brian Crescent and immediately contacted the police.
“The deceased persons sustained gunshot wounds.
“They were identified as Mbulelo Nkqayana, 46, a municipal employee, his wife Yolisa, 37, and their daughter Kazimla, 11.
“A 9mm firearm was found lying next to the male.”
Naidu said the motive for the shooting was yet to be established.
“Two cases of murder and an inquest was opened for investigation.”
HeraldLIVE
Police probe fatal shootings of Bluewater Bay family
Image: 123RF
Swartkops detectives are investigating a double murder and an inquest following the discovery of three bodies in Bluewater Bay on Sunday afternoon.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, at about 4.20pm, neighbours reported hearing several gunshots from a house in Brian Crescent and immediately contacted the police.
“The deceased persons sustained gunshot wounds.
“They were identified as Mbulelo Nkqayana, 46, a municipal employee, his wife Yolisa, 37, and their daughter Kazimla, 11.
“A 9mm firearm was found lying next to the male.”
Naidu said the motive for the shooting was yet to be established.
“Two cases of murder and an inquest was opened for investigation.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News