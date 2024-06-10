News

Police probe fatal shootings of Bluewater Bay family

By Herald Reporter - 10 June 2024
Police are investigating the triple shooting of a Bluewater Bay family
Swartkops detectives are investigating a double murder and an inquest following the discovery of three bodies in Bluewater Bay on Sunday afternoon.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, at about 4.20pm, neighbours reported hearing several gunshots from a house in Brian Crescent and immediately contacted the police.

“The deceased persons sustained gunshot wounds.

“They were identified as Mbulelo Nkqayana, 46, a municipal employee, his wife Yolisa, 37, and their daughter Kazimla, 11.

“A 9mm firearm was found lying next to the male.”

Naidu said the motive for the shooting was yet to be established.

“Two cases of murder and an inquest was opened for investigation.”

