‘Our disaster response is getting better and better’ — Ramaphosa
Minister apologises to evacuated Kariega families for amount of time taken to provide them with suitable alternative accommodation
Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has apologised for the government’s slow response in providing suitable accommodation for the families evacuated to Kariega’s Uniting Reformed Church.
The families, from the Lapland informal settlement, were evacuated on Tuesday last week after Nelson Mandela Bay municipality officials became concerned that the privately owned Tiryville dam could overflow, possibly leading to loss of life...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.