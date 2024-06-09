The body of a woman swept away by the floods in Kariega last week was found on the Swartkops river bank in Cuyler Street on Saturday, bringing the death toll due to the harsh weather conditions to 10.
Her friend, who was said to be with her at the time, is still missing.
Ten people have been reported to have died in the recent floods in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro since Sunday last week.
Severe storms and heavy rains battered the Bay, resulting in extreme damage in areas such as Kariega, KwaNobuhle and Kamesh, Walmer and Blue Horizon Bay.
In KwaNobuhle, four people died, while another four died in Kamesh, Kabega Park, Chatty and Walmer.
A further two people died in Kariega.
“The body of the 10th victim, a female who was reported missing in Kariega, was recovered this [Saturday] afternoon on the Swartkops river bank in Cuyler Street,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
“The victim went missing together with a friend when their car was washed away on June 1 in Kariega.
“The vehicle was also found submerged in water. Inquest dockets have been opened in respect of all the drownings.
“Searches for people not yet accounted for continue with the assistance of the SAPS K9 search and rescue and diving units.”
HeraldLIVE
Body of woman swept away by floods in Kariega found
Image: SUPPLIED
The body of a woman swept away by the floods in Kariega last week was found on the Swartkops river bank in Cuyler Street on Saturday, bringing the death toll due to the harsh weather conditions to 10.
Her friend, who was said to be with her at the time, is still missing.
Ten people have been reported to have died in the recent floods in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro since Sunday last week.
Severe storms and heavy rains battered the Bay, resulting in extreme damage in areas such as Kariega, KwaNobuhle and Kamesh, Walmer and Blue Horizon Bay.
In KwaNobuhle, four people died, while another four died in Kamesh, Kabega Park, Chatty and Walmer.
A further two people died in Kariega.
“The body of the 10th victim, a female who was reported missing in Kariega, was recovered this [Saturday] afternoon on the Swartkops river bank in Cuyler Street,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
“The victim went missing together with a friend when their car was washed away on June 1 in Kariega.
“The vehicle was also found submerged in water. Inquest dockets have been opened in respect of all the drownings.
“Searches for people not yet accounted for continue with the assistance of the SAPS K9 search and rescue and diving units.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News