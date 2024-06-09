A murder case is under investigation after the body of a man with a stab wound was discovered in South End on Sunday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the man was estimated to have been about 25 years old.
He said the discovery had been made in North Union Street at about 9.30am.
“He had a visible stab wound on his arm. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage.
“A case of murder is being investigated by Humewood police.”
HeraldLIVE
Body of man with stab wounds discovered in South End
Image: GARETH WILSON
HeraldLIVE
