Truck torched during Motherwell service delivery protest

07 June 2024
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter
This truck was torched near Motherwell on Friday morning during a protest
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after a truck was set alight during a service delivery protest along Dan Pienaar Road near Motherwell on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the truck had been pulling two trailers. The truck and one trailer were burnt.

By the time the police arrived, the protesters had dispersed, he said.

“It is believed protesters targeted a truck and set it alight at 7am.

“Public order policing members responded at about 7.10am, by which time the truck and its first trailer had been destroyed.

“While the second trailer was not damaged, police are still on the scene while they wait for a tow truck.

“The protest was seemingly over a service delivery issue,” Beetge said.

No injuries were reported.

