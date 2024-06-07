Surprise visitor in court as Webb has another shot at bail
Eyebrows raised at presence in public gallery of controversial businessman during hearing involving Gqeberha firearm dealer
As Gqeberha firearm dealer Karen Webb, accused of smuggling weapons, took a second shot at bail on Thursday, a controversial businessman walked into the courtroom, sat down and listened to proceedings.
Evidence was being led in the city’s magistrate’s court about an email threatening Webb with legal action should she breach a storage agreement with another firearms dealer — something the defence hopes will count in her favour...
